Gulfport History Museum’s New Archivist and Curator Meg Camp

Meet the Gulfport History Museum’s new Archivist/Curator Megan Camp.

Camp worked at the Gulfport Public Library. She has a Bachelor of Arts in History with Asian Studies from Louisiana State University. She also has a Master of Sciences in Information Management and Preservation from the University of Glasgow. According to Gulfport Arts and Heritage, Camp’s “dissertation explored DIY and institutional punk archives.”

Love History? Check out the three newest Gulfport historical markers.

Visit Meg Camp

Learn about Gulfport’s history with Camp. If you are interested in more in-depth research, schedule an appointment by emailing historymuseum@mygulfport.us or info@gulfporthistoricalsociety.org.

The Gulfport History Museum has new hours of operations, starting Jan. 20. Visit Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Thursdays 12-4 p.m. Every first and third Saturday of the month will be open 12-4 p.m. The museum is closed Sunday through Tuesday. The museum will re-open with the grand opening of its new exhibit, What’s in a Name?, created by Gulfport Arts & Heritage. The grand opening takes place Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.; Gulfport historian Joey Vars will give a talk about the history of Gulfport through all its different EuroAmerican names.

Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 727-201-8687, gulfporthistoricalsociety.org.

