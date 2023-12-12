All along the rails of Williams Pier and the Gulfport Casino dock, people cheered as brightly decorated boats sailed through Boca Ciega Bay. Boca Ciega Yacht Club members and invited friends brought holiday spirit to Gulfport with the annual BCYC Holiday Boat Parade Dec. 9.

String lights and inflatable holiday figures covered a variety of boats. Although the parade started 30 minutes late, dedicated fans stayed to watch these dazzling boats cruise by.

Gulfport Holiday Boat Parade

The parade passed Osgood Point, Gulfport Municipal Marina, Williams Pier, and the Gulfport Casino Ballroom. Boats made their way to Town Shores, Skimmer’s Point, Kipps Colony, and the Pasadena Yacht and Country Club marina area. They finished by Pasadena Golf Club Estates and Isla del Sol.

Each Boaters donated two or more unwrapped presents for children or make a check out to Gulfport’s Operation Santa toy drive to enter the parade.

Not only did the boats amaze everyone with their light displays, but the boaters actively helped the Gulfport community.

The Gabber Newspaper used AI to remove some of the pilings along the dock to enhance visibility. The Gabber Newspaper will always tell our readers if we use AI. We deemed it appropriate in this instance because this was feature photography, not photojournalism. We have not enhanced the boats or their decor in any way.



