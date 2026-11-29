Untangle the lights and inflate the snowmen, Gulfport: the City’s annual Holiday Decorations Contest is back to find out who does the holidays best.

On the night of Friday, Dec. 18, judges will tour the city to size up entries, from tasteful twinkle lights to full-blown front-yard villages. Exactly when they’ll come by is a mystery, so displays need to be glowing by 7 p.m. Residents and business owners have until noon that day to enter.

According to the City’s website, the contest is meant to “brighten up our City during the holiday season” and bring the community together through festive displays.

Holiday Decorations Contest Rules

The contest features two theme categories:

General Theme — for single-family homes

— for single-family homes Commercial Theme — for businesses, professional offices, and home-based occupations

Each participant may enter only one category. Participants must be Gulfport residents or businesses located within city limits.

Judges will select one winner in each category. The City will present commemorative plaques during the Gulfport City Council meeting at City Hall, 2401 53rd St. S., on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 6 p.m.

Residents and business owners can find the entry application on the City’s website at mygulfport.us or pick one up at the Gulfport Recreation Center or City Hall. For more information, call the Gulfport Recreation Division at 727-893-1068.

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