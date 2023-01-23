Gulfport Home & Condo Sales Jan. 13-19

5619 30th Ave. S. (Waterfront District))

This five-bedroom, one-and-one-half-bath home, built in 1940, has 2,466 square feet. It listed for $524,900 and sold for $497,000.

1308 60th St. S. (Stetson)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1949, has 1,275 square feet. It listed for $489,900 and sold for $445,000.

6025 Shore Blvd. S. #306 (Town Shores)

This 1,120-square-foot condo has two bedrooms and two baths. Built in 1971, this condo listed for $310,000 and sold for $285,000.

2850 59th St. S., #306 (Town Shores)

This 1974 condo has 815 square feet, one bedroom, and one bath. It listed for $165,000 and sold for $155,000.