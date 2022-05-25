Other Gulfport Home Sales May 14-20

818 Hull Street (Stetson)

This 2,000-square-foot home, built in 1950, has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It listed and sold for $550,000.

1025 60th St. S. (Stetson)

This 1,388-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1950, listed and sold $287,500.

5955 30th Ave. S., #107 (Town Shores)

This 815-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1970, listed for $240,000 and sold for $238,000.

2850 59th St. S., #107 (Town Shores)

This 1974 condo has 815 square feet, one bedroom, and one bath. It listed for $205,000 and sold for $197,000.