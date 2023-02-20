Here’s the 411 on Gulfport home sales Feb. 10-16, so if you’re wondering what that house down the block cost, keep reading.

5526 14th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 2016 home has three bedrooms, three baths, and 2,228 square feet. It listed for $785,000 and sold for $750,000.

2019 55th St. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1947, has 720 square feet. It listed for $389,999 and sold for $377,000.

5113 16th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

Built in 1946, this two-bedroom, two-bath home has 702 square feet. It listed for $239,990 and sold for $227,000.

3114 59th St. S., #410 (Town Shores)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1972, has 1,060 square feet. It listed for $225,000 and sold for $210,000.

2900 45th St. S., #14 (Marina)

With two bedrooms, one bath, and 865 square feet, this 1963 condo sold after two days on the market. The seller listed it for $197,000, and it sold for $191,500.

2850 59th St. S., #608 (Town Shores)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1974, has 815 square feet. It listed for $130,000 and sold for $152,000.

