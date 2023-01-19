Gulfport Home Sales Jan. 6-12

5819 27th Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This three-bedroom, one-bath home listed at $459,900 and sold for for $455,000. It has 1,163 square feet and dates to 1950.

702 63rd St. S. (Stetson)

This three-bedroom, one-and-one-half-bath home, built in 1954, has 1,200 square feet. It listed for $460,000 and sold for $425,000.

6237 8th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This 912-square-foot home has two bedrooms and one bath. Built in 1952, this home listed for $349,000 and sold for $345,000.

4933 13th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1956 home has 939 square feet, two bedrooms, and one bath. It listed for $329,000 and sold for $325,000.