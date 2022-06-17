Gulfport Home Sales June 10-16

6219 11th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This 2,382-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1920, listed for $749,900 and sold for $765,000.

Other Gulfport Home Sales Last Week

3114 59th St. S., #408 (Town Shores)

This 1972 condo has 1,120 square feet, two bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $169,999 and sold for $175,000.

6150 Gulfport Blvd. S., #412 (Stetson)

This 715-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1973, listed for $225,900 and sold for $225,000.

2950 29th St. S., #114 (Town Shores)

This 1,250-square-foot condo, built in 1973, has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed and sold for $220,000.

1840 51st St. S. (Tangerine)

This 800-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1947, listed and sold for $299,000.

6238 12th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This 1963 home has 1,082 square feet, two bedrooms, and one-and-one-half baths. It listed for $350,000 and sold for $340,000.

2802 Miriam St. S. (Marina)

This 1959 home has 1,531 square feet, three bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $479,900 and sold for $495,000.