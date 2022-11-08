Gulfport Home Sales Oct. 28-Nov. 4

by

A home turned into a real estate office.
3037 Beach Blvd. S. in Gulfport sold the last week in October.
Cathy Salustri

3037 Beach Blvd. S. (Waterfront District)

This 778-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1948, listed for $480,000 and sold for $450,000.

1623 52nd St. S. (Tangerine)

This 1,735-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1925, listed for $399,000 and sold for $375,000.

5325 13th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1952 home has 816 square feet, two bedrooms, and one bath. It listed for $350,000 and sold for $335,000.

5106 14th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 936-square-foot bungalow, built in 1957, has three bedrooms and two baths. It listed for $333,500, it sold for $329,000.

5149 Preston Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 782-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1925, listed for $319,000 and sold for $315,000.

