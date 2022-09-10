Gulfport Home Sales Sept. 2-8

3120 56th St. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1942 home has 1,027 square feet, three bedrooms, and one and one-half baths. It sold for $620,000.

6221 Pasadena Point Blvd. S. (Pasadena Yacht and Country Club

This 3,300 square foot home, built in 1993, sold for $1,650,000. It has four bedrooms and four baths.

2514 Beach Blvd. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1932, 1,444-square-foot home has three bedrooms and two baths. It sold for $565,000.

2618 Quincy St. S. (Marina)

This 1938 home has 1,050 square feet, three bedrooms, and two baths. It sold for $562,500

2701 54th St. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1,520-square-foot home, built in 1940, has three bedrooms and two baths. It sold for $550,000.

6337 11th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1950, has 1,224 square feet. It sold for $480,000.

1620 53rd. St. S. (Tangerine)

This 998-square-foot home has two bedrooms and one and a half baths. It sold for $390,400.

1407 York St. S. (Tangerine)

This 984-square-foot home, built in 1958, has three bedrooms and two baths. It sold for $355,000.

5302 29th Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This two-bedroom, on-bath home has 772 square feet. It dates to 1954 and sold for $355,000.

5856 11th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This 1955 home with 814 square feet has two bedrooms and one bath. It sold for $340,000.

6150 Gulfport Blvd. S., #311 (Stetson)

This 1973 condo has 1,147 square feet, two bedrooms, and two baths. It sold for $325,000.