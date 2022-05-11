Gulfport Homes and Condos That Sold April 30-May 6

Gulfport Home Sales Last Week

5310 21st Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 2,096-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home, built in 2022, listed for $760,000 and sold for $755,000.

6318 Pasadena Point Blvd. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This 6,338-square-foot home, built in 2001, has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. It listed for $3,100,000 and sold for $2,700,000.

5940 Pelican Bay Plaza S. #702 (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This 1,912-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1983, listed for $700,000 and sold for $690,000.

2827 45th St. S. (Marina)

This 1,661-square-foot home, built in 1959, has three bedrooms and two-and-a half-baths. Although listed for $599,000, it sold for $639,000.

2714 53rd St. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1,587-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1955, listed for $649,900 and sold for $615,000 – after one day on the market.

5620 30th Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This 948-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-and-two-half-bath home, built in 1934, listed for $435,000 and sold for $524,680.

5840 Gulfport Blvd. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1,004-square-foot home, built in 1949, has two bedrooms and one bathroom. It listed and sold for $359,999.

5144 11th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1952 home has 738 square feet, two bedrooms, and one bath. It sold for $325,000 – $25,100 more than the asking price.

6100 Gulfport Blvd. S. #312 (Stetson)

This 715-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1973, listed and sold for $304,000.

5925 Shore Blvd. S. #407 (Town Shores)

This 1,120-square-foot, two-bedroom, two bath condo, built in 1972, listed for $275,000 and sold for $270,000.

5417 15th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1,128-square-foot home, built in 1947, has three bedrooms and one bathroom. It listed and sold for $250,000.

6150 Gulfport Blvd. #405 (Stetson)

This 715-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1973, listed for $189,500 and sold for $205,000 after one day on the market.

5840 30th Ave. S. #202 (Town Shores)

This 1,250-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1971, listed and sold for $250,000.

2850 59th St. S. #612 (Town Shores)

This 1,060-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo – built in 1974 – listed for $199,000 and sold for $194,000.