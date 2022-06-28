Gulfport Homes that Sold June 17-23

a white house with an orange door, and ferns in the front yard
Gulfport’s Most Expensive Home: 5402 8th Ave. S. (Tangerine)
This 1,235-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1953, listed for $590,000 and sold for $560,000.
Other Gulfport Home Sales Last Week

6202 8th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This 1949 home has 935 square feet, two bedrooms, and one bath. It listed and sold for $367,000. 

3128 59th St. S. (Town Shores)

This 1972 condo has 1,250 square feet, two bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $365,000 and sold for $315,000.

3010 59th St. S. (Town Shores)

This 1,250-square-foot home, built in 1971, has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed for $314,000 and sold for $308,000.

5313 16th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 624-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1949, listed for $315,000 and sold for $300,000.

800 51st St. S. (Tangerine)

This 1955 home has 858 square feet, two bedrooms, and one bath. It listed for $260,000 and sold for $252,000.

