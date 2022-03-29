Gulfport Homes That Sold March 18-24

2713 Beach Blvd. S. (Waterfront District)

Although listed for $675,000, this 1,358-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1919, sold for $748,000.

Other Gulfport Home Sales Last Week

6115 Kipps Colony Drive (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This 2,482-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 1990, listed for $1,195,000 and sold for $1,170,000.

2914 54th St. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1,364-square-foot home, built in 1938, has three bedrooms and three baths. Although listed for $475,00, it sold for $602,500.

5980 Shore Blvd. S., #1001 (Town Shores)

This 1,900-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1972, listed for $649,000 and sold for $600,000.

2407 51st St. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1,220-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1923, sold for $504,950 – $5,000 more than the asking price.

5417 Newton St. S. (Tangerine)

This 1,230-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath home sold for $475,000 – $45,000 more than the asking price – after four days on the market. The home dates to 1954.

3031 56th St. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1940 cottage has 624 square feet, two bedrooms, and one bath. It sold for $450,000 – $40,000 more than the asking price.

5626 17th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1,003-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1962, listed for $319,000 but sold for $350,000.

6025 Shore Blvd. S., #211 (Town Shores)

This 1,060-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1971, listed and sold for $329,900.

5925 Shore Blvd. S., #314 (Town Shores)

This 1,250-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1972, listed for $310,000 and sold for $290,000.