Gulfport Honors Those Lost In the Pandemic

A collective memorial for those lost during the pandemic, Gulfport’s Celebration of Life honors attendees’ loved ones with a local ceremony on Sunday, August 8 in the Gulfport Casino Ballroom.

Starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, participants are invited to bring photos and memorabilia in honor of those who’ve passed over the last year and a half.

Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson brought the event before the city council this June, but it was his wife, Laura Henderson who pitched the concept.

“It was all Laura’s idea,” Henderson said. Soon after, the idea became reality with an eager community response. “It’s for those who never got to say a proper goodbye or have a proper send off,” Henderson said.

The memorial is also open to those celebrating the birthdays, graduations, weddings and other notable events that were skipped due to coronavirus precautions, according to Gulfport’s Cultural Facilities Supervisor Justin Shea.

“It’s not just for those mourning, it’s for those that want to be celebrated in a gathering now that they finally can,” Shea said. “Everyone is welcome.”

The celebration will feature music from the New Horizons Jazz Band, and a cash bar for the night. The city asks that interested attendees fill out a form ahead of time to ensure there is enough space for each loved one’s spot at a table.

“The idea is to remember people in a positive way,” Henderson said.

Save a spot at mygulfport.us/celebration-of-life.

