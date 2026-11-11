Gulfport Honors Veterans With Heroes Weekend Parade

On Nov. 8, the City of Gulfport held its annual Heroes Weekend Parade to celebrate community members who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Around 100 people showed up to honor veterans and watch the parade, which included veterans and members of 16 community and city organizations.

Members of Boca Ciega High School’s marching band and the all-volunteer Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band played music in support of those who served. Boca Ciega High School’s cheerleading team paraded through the streets, led by Air Force veteran Patricia Baker. Other organizations showed their support with banners and decorated vehicles.

Familiar Faces on the Parade Route

Vietnam veteran Lee Gleaton made a notable appearance, driving the parade route in a 1946 military Jeep.

“[Gleaton’s] family was here for well over a century!” Vice Mayor Marlene Shaw said. “One of their homes was on the lot next to my home. I learned the history from one of the Gleatons when I bought the property from her.”

Retired Army Lt. Col. Phyllis Plotnick, who served as a physical therapist on active duty during the Vietnam War, also marched in the parade. Plotnick served for 21 years and has lived in Gulfport for 42 years.

The Boca Ciega High School JROTC color guard led a particularly emotional moment when they paused the parade for the national anthem.

“I found the experience very moving as always, especially the national anthem,” Shaw said. “It was an honor to emcee and thank each group in the parade on behalf of our entire community. Veterans Day is for those who came home, and we are so thankful they did.”

Volleyball for a Cause

Also during Heroes Weekend, the Sunshine State Outdoor Volleyball Association hosted a charity tournament to raise money for VETSports. According to the VETSports website, its mission is to “help veterans achieve better physical, mental, and emotional health through sports, physical activity, and teamwork.”

The event, called the VETSports Beach Volleyball Gulfport Open, was first held in 2012. Gulfport resident Dan Liedtke organized the event while he was a member of City Council. Liedtke also serves as the national board director for VETSports.

One of the Gulfport Open’s annual traditions is the “Guns and Hoses” volleyball match, which pits Gulfport’s police and fire departments against each other. The fire department won this year’s matchup.

“Together, the parade and volleyball events reflect the connections between the City of Gulfport and its veterans,” Gulfport Cultural Facilities Event Manager Justin Shea said. “These men and women are our neighbors, friends, family members, and local business owners. Heroes Weekend celebrates those relationships while helping younger generations understand the meaning of Veterans Day.”

Look through more photos from the parade



Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

Photo by Michael Cruz

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