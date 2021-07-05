Gulfport Ice Cream Shop Lets It Go for Elsa

The news surrounding Tropical Storm Elsa isn’t all bad. Let It Be Ice Cream in Gulfport is offering “pay what you can” treats in an effort to ward off a potential melting crisis.

From 4-6 p.m. the store at 3127 Beach Blvd S. was filled with cones and sprinkles, some customers paying just coins for the ice cold sweets on Monday, July 5.

The idea came when owners Janet Impasto and Tina Grello recalled damage to the shop after Hurricane Eta last year.

“We had six inches of water and lost a lot of inventory,” Impasto said. “The last thing we need is too much ice cream.”

The owners plan to raise equipment off the ground, and hope that Gulfport develops a big sweet tooth in the event that Elsa prompts power loss and flooding.

For those that missed the ice cream special, Let it Be will be open at noon on Tuesday, July 6.

“We’re playing it by ear. I’m not sure if we’ll do another,” Impasto said. “Either way it was a fun couple of hours for the community.”

