Gulfport Incumbents Win 

Tuesday, March 9, Gulfport voters narrowly decided to retain their representatives on Gulfport City Council for Ward 2 and Ward 4.

The unofficial results were close, but with 100 percent of votes in before 7:30 p.m., incumbents Christine Brown, Ward 2, and Michael Fridovich, Ward 4, claimed victory.

Ward 2

Christine Brown headed the race with 52.38 percent of the vote, accounting for 1420 ballots.

“Our community showed that they believe in the goodness of Gulfport,” Brown told the Gabber on Tuesday night. “Many thanks to go around.”

Mike Bauer lost with 47.62 percent of the vote, or 1291 total ballots.

“I don’t think Gulfport is ready for me yet,” Bauer said following the results Tuesday night. “I’m all about forward thinking, and I don’t care who is on council, but there is so much that needs to be addressed in Gulfport and St. Petersburg.”

Here’s how the votes broke down.

Numbers Talk, Ward 2 Precincts

Precinct 203: Less than 30 votes reporting.

Precinct 206: Mike Bauer accounted for 57.55 percent and 183 votes; Christine Brown accounted for 42.45 percent and 135 votes; voters cast 318 votes.

Precinct 207: Mike Bauer accounted for 56.11 percent and 147 votes; Christine Brown accounted for 43.89 percent and 115 votes; 262 total votes were cast.

Precinct 208: Mike Bauer accounted for 46.30 percent and 436 votes; Christine Brown accounted for 56.70 percent and 571 votes; 1,007 total votes were cast.

Precinct 209: Mike Bauer accounted for 44.91 percent and 234 votes; Christine Brown accounted for 55.09 percent and 287 votes; 521 total votes were cast.

Precinct 210: Mike Bauer accounted for 42.96 percent and 183 votes; Christine Brown accounted for 57.04 percent and 243 votes; 426 total votes were cast.

Precinct 218: Mike Bauer accounted for 59.20 percent and 119 votes; Christine Brown accounted for 40.80 percent and 82 votes; 201 total votes were cast.

The unofficial voter turnout for Ward 2 was 2,735 ballots.

Ward 4

Michael Fridovich faced two challengers and retained his seat with a less-than-majority victory: 43.38 percent of the vote, or 1299 ballots.

“I feel good. I appreciate all the support from the people of Gulfport,” Fridovich said. “I have no agenda. I’ve said that from day one. I just appreciate the community here.”

Challenger Ian O’Hara was a close second with 40.15 percent of the vote, or 1,078 total votes.

In his third attempt for a Gulfport Council seat, Richard Fried garnered 11.47 percent of the vote, or 308 ballots.

“At this point in time, I’m not interested in running again,” Fried said.

Neither Brown nor Fridovich held election night parties due to COVID-19 precautions.

“I didn’t feel comfortable having that many people together while we are still in the midst of the coronavirus,” Fridovich said.

Numbers Talk, Ward 4

Precinct 203: Less than 30 votes cast.

Precinct 206: Ian O’Hara accounted for 43.09 percent and 131 votes; Richard Fried accounted for 9.21 percent and 28 votes; Michael Fridovich accounted for 47.70 and 145 votes; 304 total ballots were cast.

Precinct 207: Ian O’Hara accounted for 46.33 percent and 120 votes; Richard Fried accounted for 6.95 percent and 18 votes; Michael Fridovich accounted for 46.72 and 121 votes; 259 total ballots were cast.

Precinct 208: Ian O’Hara accounted for 38.21 percent and 381 votes; Richard Fried accounted for 12.54 percent and 125 votes; Michael Fridovich accounted for 49.25 and 491 votes; 997 total ballots were cast.

Precinct 209: Ian O’Hara accounted for 38.14 percent and 201 votes; Richard Fried accounted for 12.14 percent and 64 votes; Michael Fridovich accounted for 49.72 and 262 votes; 527 total ballots were cast.

Precinct 210: Ian O’Hara accounted for 39.10 percent and 165 votes; Richard Fried accounted for 11.61 percent and 49 votes; Michael Fridovich accounted for 49.29 percent and 208 votes; 422 total ballots were cast.

Precinct 218: Ian O’Hara accounted for 41.50 percent and 83 votes; Richard Fried accounted for 13 percent and 26 votes; Michael Fridovich accounted for 45.50 percent and 91 votes; 200 total ballots were cast.

The unofficial voter turnout for Ward 4 was 2709 total ballots.

Tuesday night’s results have not yet been certified. See more at votepinellas.com.