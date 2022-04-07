Gulfport Insurance Pays for Trolley Park Repairs

The City of Gulfport’s insurance company, Public Risk Management (PRM) will pay $22,362 for the necessary reconstruction of the retaining wall at Trolley Market square, following the two different accidents that occurred earlier this year, the most recent when a vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign at 18th Avenue South at 49th Street South on February 7. The City’s insurance policy has a $1,000 deductible each time they have an insurance claim.

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!