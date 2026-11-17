As part of the ongoing TimeWeaving Season series, members of the Gulfport community will gather on Nov. 20 for a land blessing.

TimeWeaving Season celebrates Gulfport’s culture and history while also looking toward the city’s future. The series began with the opening of a time capsule from the turn of the millennium. It will end when participants create and bury a new time capsule, which will be opened in 2050. Ingrid Bredenberg and Amanda Hagood of Gulfport Arts & Heritage lead the series, with support from a Creative Pinellas grant.

A Path for Contemplation

Creative Pinellas awarded the grant to help fund a public labyrinth in Gulfport, a project at the center of the TimeWeaving events.

“A maze is designed to confuse,” said Bredenberg, “whereas a labyrinth has typically one path, so that somebody can walk it without having to think that much. They can really move into a more meditative or contemplative state.”

The permanent public labyrinth is still in development, and the City of Gulfport must approve it before it can be built. In the meantime, a temporary labyrinth stands outside the Gulfport History Museum. The land blessing will take place around it.

Reading the Thanksgiving Address

Gulfport community leaders, including Vice Mayor Marlene Shaw, will each read one of the 13 blessings in the Haudenosaunee Thanksgiving Address. Each blessing focuses on part of the natural world and ends with a call for everyone to chant, “Now our minds are one.” The Address is a traditional prayer of the Haudenosaunee, a confederacy of six nations that includes the Mohawk. Readers will use an English translation from the Six Nations Iroquois Cultural Center and The Tracking Project, according to Bredenberg. The two organizations translated the Address from Mohawk into several languages and published booklets of the translations, which will be available at the event. Before planning the reading, Bredenberg spoke with David Kanietakeron Fadden, director of the Six Nations Iroquois Cultural Center, and John Stokes, founder of The Tracking Project. Both gave written permission to use the translation, she said. “I was telling them, I want to be sure that we’re not doing anything that’s disrespectful,” said Bredenberg. “They’re going ‘Oh no, no, no.’ This is something that they really want to have widely read… Just like any good thing, whether it’s a song or poem or something, if it gets translated and used and read — then that’s really there to be shared. So, I appreciated knowing that that was the spirit in which they share it.” Bredenberg said the event focuses on the Gulfport community today, and the Address focuses on the natural world, with which everyone has a relationship

The Land Blessing and Thanksgiving Address will take place Nov. 20 from 4-6 p.m. at the Gulfport History Museum. The event is free. Attendees can register on the event page of the Gulfport Historical Society website.

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