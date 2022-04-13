Gulfport Library Awarded $10,000 for LGBTQ+ Series

Gulfport’s LGBTQ Resource Center received a $10,000 grant from Florida Humanities for a free, multi-month speaker series called SpeakOut, “Intersections between LGBTQ Identity”.

It’s a long-winded name, but the concept is classic LGBTQ Resource Center.

“This is a community dialogue with scholars to engage in conversation regarding the LGBTQ community,” said Susan Gore, Board President at the Resource Center.

According to Gore, Gulfport Library Director Dave Mather helped write the $10,000 grant.

“It’s just another example of the extraordinary support we have here at the Resource Center,” she said.

The SpeakOut events span April 2022 through January, 2023 and will be a hybrid of online and in person at the Gulfport Public Library (5501 28th Ave. S.)

“They’ll [the series] help create a context for how LGBTQ identity intersects with law and so on,” Gore said.

Speakers will range from Harvard English Professor Stephanie Burt and Stetson Law professor Kristen David Adams. But first up, Dixon Osburn, co-founder of the Servicemembers Legal Defense Network and author of “Mission Possible: The Story of Repealing Don’t Ask Don’t Tell.”

Osburn will discuss the American military’s ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ law, discharged LGBTQ military members, and how this period of oppression impacted the LGBTQ community.

See a full lineup of SpeakOut at mygulfport.us/lgbtq-resources

SpeakOut: The Intersection of LGBTQ Identity and Law April 21, The Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S. 7 p.m. Get the details.