Gulfport Library Turns a Page with New Librarian

Gulfport librarian Julia Pettit doesn’t believe in “shushing.”

“The idea of what a librarian is, is changing,” Pettit said. “The idea of an old lady who is shushing people, that’s a bit antiquated. I like to think of the library as more of a community meeting space.”

The 31-year-old Maine-native began her role as the youth services librarian at the Gulfport Public Library this June. She takes the place of Cailey Klasson, who helped Gulfport’s kids for 10 years.

The two women never met.

“Like ships passing in the night,” Pettit said.

People still walk in looking for Klasson, Pettit said, and she’s happy to introduce herself.

Previously, Pettit worked for the San Antonio Public Library as the teen librarian assistant. As many librarians do, she holds a master’s degree in library and information science. Her family lives in Tampa, so Pettit and her husband, Alan moved to the Sunshine State for a fresh start.

Coming from a much larger Texas library, Pettit says the community is much more close-knit in Gulfport.

“The reference part of the library here still exists; the basics of solving problems and finding information for people,” Pettit said. “Someone came in the other day and was asking me about the Basque language.”

During her 10-year reign, Klasson started a staple children’s Storytime at the Library on Thursday mornings. Pettit gladly took it over, and she’d like to add something that Gulfport’s library is lacking, a teen space.

“We’ve never had consistent weekly teen programming,” Pettit said. “It’s a hard demographic to reach, and I think the key is to provide a space without expectations.”

“Teen Space” will be held weekly on Mondays from 4-5:30 p.m. The first Teen Space happens on Monday, Sept. 12.

What is Pettit reading right now? “The Ballad of Perilous Graves” by Alex Jennings, a fantasy novel set in New Orleans in an alternate universe, Pettit said. And, she added, you can check it out at the Gulfport Public Library.

“I hope people come say hello,” the librarian said. “It’s been so nice to meet so many community members and I’d love to meet more. I’m not sure if that’s cheesy, but it’s true.”