Gulfport Lights Up the Sky on New Year’s

For the first time ever, the City of Gulfport rang in the New Year by lighting up the sky along the waterfront. Residents gathered and stared in awe for the 20-minute fireworks display.

Gulfport’s IT Department made the explosive event available on the City of Gulfport’s Spectrum Cable channel 640 and streamed it live on Facebook for those who felt more comfortable staying at home.

After postponing the July 4th fireworks, the city faced a loss of $5,000 to cancel the show completely, or an additional charge of $3,750 to postpone the fireworks beyond December 31, 2020.

On Tuesday, November 17 Gulfport City Council made the decision to go ahead with a New Year’s display.