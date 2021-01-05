Gulfport Lights Up the Sky on New Year’s

White fireworks exploding in a bight sky with smoke
Photo by Laura Mulrooney.

For the first time ever, the City of Gulfport rang in the New Year by lighting up the sky along the waterfront. Residents gathered and stared in awe for the 20-minute fireworks display. 

Gulfport’s IT Department made the explosive event available on the City of Gulfport’s Spectrum Cable channel 640 and streamed it live on Facebook for those who felt more comfortable staying at home. 

After postponing the July 4th fireworks, the city faced a loss of $5,000 to cancel the show completely, or an additional charge of $3,750 to postpone the fireworks beyond December 31, 2020. 

On Tuesday, November 17 Gulfport City Council made the decision to go ahead with a New Year’s display. 

A small child looking up at pink fireworks in a night sky
One-year-old Mila Johnson saw her first fireworks display on December 31, during the City of Gulfport’s New Year’s Eve celebration. “Mila hasn’t had the most exciting first year of life thanks to COVID,” Mila’s mom, Jennifer Johnson, said. “She’s missed every holiday this year, but we’re glad we were able to show her the fireworks tonight.” Photo by Laura Mulrooney.
Green fireworks in a night sky
Photo by Laura Mulrooney.
Four Firefighters in blue wearing face masks
With $25,000 worth of explosive material, Gulfport’s Fire Rescue team stood by the entrance of William’s Pier prepared to extinguish any stray sparks. Fortunately, the night went off without a hitch. Photo by Laura Mulrooney.
Red and white fireworks in a night sky
Photo by Laura Mulrooney.
A child looking at fireworks in a night sky
“She’s always in awe of fireworks,” said Aaliyah Williams’ mom as Aaliyah (7) stood, mouth gaping, eyes staring intently at the waterfall of brilliant sparks that lit up the evening sky during Gulfport’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show. When asked what she thought of the brilliant display, “they’re really cool,” Aaliyah responded quickly and turned her gaze back to the sky hoping to see more. Photo by Laura Mulrooney.
People gathered on a waterfront at night near palm trees.
Photo by Laura Mulrooney.

 

by Laura Mulrooney

