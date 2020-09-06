Gulfport Lions Pancake Breakfast is Back

Have you missed the famous Gulfport Lions Pancake Breakfasts? Well good news!

On Saturday, October 3, 8 to 11 a.m., the Lions Club of Gulfport, 4630 Tifton Dr. S. (behind the Gulfport Marina) will serve up their first pancake breakfast since the pandemic began. Following all CDC guidelines, Lions’ members and volunteers will serve all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, link sausage, coffee, tea and orange juice for $8. Kids under 12 eat for half price.

They will limit seating to 50% capacity, and will also have outdoor seating and to-go meals.

Lions Club of Gulfport, Florida Foundation Inc. is a non-profit, charitable organization meeting the needs of those less fortunate in the Gulfport and surrounding areas. Some of the organizations supported by the foundation include:

Gulfport Police Christmas Program

Gulfport Senior Center Food Pantry

Gulfport Local Youth Sports

SE Guide Dogs

Lions Eye and Tissue Bank

Eye and glaucoma exams and treatments for qualified Gulfport residents.

Find the Gulfport Lions Club on Facebook or call 727-366-6341.