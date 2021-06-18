Gulfport Little League Hits High Note

As exciting as it is to watch the Rays make another go of it, Gulfport Little League is the real hometown favorite. Its sluggers are coming off a stellar spring season with plenty more to be excited about as the weather heats up.

GPLL’s Player Pitch Division was the District 5 runner up – only just edged out by Northeast Little League – but coaches Herbert Wright and Oran Walker so impressed the district president that they were recommended to the National Little League Organization as candidates for Coach of the Year.

“Very big deal,” said Gulfport Little League President Trevor Mallory.

The GPLL’s Juniors Division, consisting of players ages 12 to 14, was also the runner up in their district and district leadership also recommended their manager, Joe Mckerven, for Coach of the Year. T-Ball Division, ages 4-7, had a season full of improvement from all of its fourteen players, and a new super-team of seven players from GPLL joined forces with six from Southwest Little League to compete in this summer’s All-Stars. Details on that schedule will be released soon.

The Fall Ball season for all levels starts the week after the 4th of July, with at least two T-Ball teams expected this fall.

GPLL always has room for more volunteers, including on-the-field roles like umpires coaches, as well as tasks like working in the concession stand, taking game pictures, community communications, social media management, sponsor development and league administration.

“The Gulfport community was very kind to us this year,” said Mallory. “Donations from sponsors and citizens totaled more than $10K, with $6500 coming from a fundraiser done by the owners of Caddy’s.”

According to Mallory, that boost in funding helped the league renovate its concession stand with fresh paint, two new deep freezers and a new refrigerator, and supplied all sixty players with uniforms, bats, helmets, cleats for those who needed them, and sponsor banners.

“We are very thankful for all the support,” Mallory said.

Ready to get involved? Call 727-656-6957 or email gulfportlittleleague18@gmail.com.

