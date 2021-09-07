Gulfport Little League’s MVP: Trevor Mallory

Towering at 6’4,” it’s not hard to believe that Gulfport Little League President Trevor Mallory used to be a professional athlete.

What many don’t know is that while he is in the process of opening a restaurant, South Food Hall 22, and is an affordable housing property manager, Mallory was also professional pitcher in the minor leagues for the Toronto Blue Jays for seven years.

A St. Petersburg native, Mallory has settled down back home with the intention of giving back to the community – and he’s found a way back on the field with Gulfport Little League.

“That Gulfport community blows me away. It’s amazing how people show up and get involved, and even if they don’t want to get involved, they donate,” Mallory said. “We couldn’t be where we are now if it wasn’t for the businesses and people of Gulfport.”

Last spring alone fundraising and sponsorship clocked in at $10,000, Mallory said.

Back in the 90s

In 1991, Mallory graduated from Lakewood High School and was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays nearly immediately after.

It’s no surprise – Mallory was an all-around athlete with plenty of talent.

He gave up a full ride to the University of Florida as a quarterback and a full ride for Western Kentucky University as a basketball player.

“Toronto paid the money. As a 19-year-old out of high school, being offered a contract for over six figures was a no brainer for me,” Mallory said.

Mallory played for the Blue Jays for five years in the states before ending his career living and playing ball in Regina, Saskatchewan for the same team.

At 25, he got the call that his career with the Blue Jays had come to an end.

“Sports was my out, my family’s out,” Mallory said. “If I had a chance to do it all over again I would still do baseball. I was the least interested in it of the three options, but I’m so grateful for the opportunity it gave me.”

In retrospect, Mallory describes the sport as a “thinking man’s game.”

“For me, baseball is safer,” Mallory said. “It made me grow up really fast. You have to learn to cook, learn who you can trust, and I was up for the challenge.”

Life After Ball

After returning from Canada, Mallory lived in Tallahassee for nine years working as a landscaper after visiting friends in the area for what was supposed to be a short trip.

Nearly a decade later, and the pitcher was working as a horticulture specialist for the City of St. Petersburg Parks Department.

He’s been the owner of a landscaping company, a trucking company, a candidate for Pinellas County Property Appraiser and is now looking to give back to the community that raised him. Mallory started as Gulfport Little League President by coaching four-year-olds in 2019 – against the norm, he insists on staying with the same kids.

The father of four says he treasures time with young athletes.

“They’re very energetic. There can be a challenge to keep the focus there,” Mallory said. “I just like to teach the kids; I want to see how far they can go. There’s a legit amount that has a potential to go on with this.”

The dates are still up in the air, but Mallory confirms that the Fall Ball games and practice will most likely begin later in September and will continue to abide by CDC guidelines.

Register or stay up to date with Gulfport Little League at fb.com/gulfportlittleleague18.

