Gulfport Man Allegedly Shoots Grandma’s Bible

Gulfport Police are investigating an incident that involved a grandson allegedly pulling out a gun and shooting at Bible during an argument with his grandmother.

The incident occurred Dec. 22 near Gulfport Boulevard and 56th Street South.

According to police, “a grandson and grandmother got into a verbal altercation. The grandson become so upset that he pulled out a gun and shot at a Bible several times prior to leaving the location.”

Gulfport Police Sergeant Thomas Woodman said the investigation is ongoing and he did not have further details related to the argument, potential charges and the alleged Bible shooting.