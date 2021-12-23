Gulfport Man Allegedly Shoots Grandma’s Bible

by

Bible
A family argument in Gulfport allegedly resulted in a grandson pulling a gun a shooting at a Bible, according to police. Photo by Mike Sunnucks

Gulfport Police are investigating an incident that involved a grandson allegedly pulling out a gun and shooting at Bible during an argument with his grandmother.

The incident occurred Dec. 22 near Gulfport Boulevard and 56th Street South.

According to police, “a grandson and grandmother got into a verbal altercation. The grandson become so upset that he pulled out a gun and shot at a Bible several times prior to leaving the location.”

Gulfport Police Sergeant Thomas Woodman said the investigation is ongoing and he did not have further details related to the argument, potential charges and the alleged Bible shooting.

by Mike Sunnucks

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!