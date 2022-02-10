Gulfport: Man Allegedly Steals Lots of Cheese

A man allegedly stole a large amount of cheese from a Gulfport store.
A man allegedly stole “a large amount of cheese” from a Gulfport grocery story in late January.

The Gulfport Police Department said the cheese heist occurred Jan. 25 at the Save A Lot supermarket near 49th Avenue South and Gulfport Boulevard South.

According to police, grocery store employees “reported that they caught a man stealing a large amount of cheese from the store. He jumped into a burgundy Mercedes utility vehicle and fled the scene before officers arrived.”

Gulfport Police Sergeant Thomas Woodman said police have made no arrests in the caper and the “only description (of the suspect) provided by the store was that it was a black male.”

Woodman said the store didn’t know how much cheese the man allegedly stole, or its value. The store also couldn’t tell police the brand or type of cheese, but would review camera footage for additional clues and information.

