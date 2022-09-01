Gulfport Man Arrested for Inappropriate Touching

Gulfport police arrested a Clearwater man for allegedly inappropriately touching a woman at the Gulfport Public Library on Aug. 23.

“Dyashua Street repeatedly reached under a desk and touched a woman between her knees. He was arrested for battery and charged with a felony based on a prior battery conviction,” according to a statement from the Gulfport Police Department.

Gulfport Police Sergeant Thomas Woodman said the woman in the alleged library incident is 52 years old.

Street was convicted of battery in 2021, according to court records. The library incident happened at about noon, according to GPD’s arrest report.

It was not GPD’s first recent run in with Street, 27, who does not have a fixed address, according to police and court records.

On Aug. 20, police were called to the 2900 block of Beach Boulevard South after Street allegedly “made a comment to a woman about wanting to have sex with her,” according to a GPD statement.

Gulfport officers located and interviewed Street, who said he was trying to flirt with the woman. Police said they determined there was not enough evidence to support criminal charges nor did he qualify for a temporary commitment under Florida’s Baker Act law.

On Aug. 22, police were called to the Village Courtyard area where Street was allegedly “yelling at random people that has going to murder them,” according to GPD.

Police said Street did not have any weapons or other means to carry out his alleged threats. He was gone by the time officers arrived.

Street also alleged caused a disruption the same day at a store in the 3100 block of Beach Boulevard. Again, Street was gone when officers arrived, according to police. Street’s attorney has not yet responded to a request for comment on the library arrest..