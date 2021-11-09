Gulfport Man Attacked with BB Gun

Gulfport Police are investigating an incident where a man was struck by a BB gun pellet while retrieving his neighbor’s dog from the street.

The alleged BB gun attack occurred Oct. 30 near 57th St. and 13th Ave. S.

The Gulfport resident told police the BB gun pellet struck him in the bicep. He declined medical treatment.

Police suspect juveniles in a white, four-door sedan in the incident.

The dog, police spokesperson Tom Woodman assured The Gabber, is fine. The police did not know the name or breed of the dog, but did describe the pooch as “cute.”

