Gulfport Man Found Dead of Unknown Causes

Publisher’s Note: An earlier version of this article accidentally included the man’s name. We have removed the man’s name out of respect for his family, and apologize for the error.

A Gulfport man died Feb. 13 after a relative found him unresponsive in his bed.

The man died at a residence in the 5200 block of 18th Avenue South, according to police.

Gulfport police said responding officers attempted CPR and administered Narcan, a nasal spray used to counter act fentanyl and other opioid overdoses.

The Gulfport Police Department is conducting an investigation into the death, including an autopsy from the medical examiner’s office, and an official cause of death has not been determined.