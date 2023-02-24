Gulfport Man Found Dead of Unknown Causes

Gulfport Police are investigating a man’s death on Feb. 13
A Gulfport man died Feb. 13 after being found unresponsive in his bed by a relative.

Matthew Gwinn, 38, died at a residence in the 5200 block of 18th Avenue South, according to police.

Gulfport police said responding officers attempted CPR and administered Narcan, a nasal spray used to counter act fentanyl and other opioid overdoses.

The Gulfport Police Department is conducting an investigation into the death, including an autopsy from the medical examiner’s office, and an official cause of death has not been determined.

