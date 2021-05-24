Gulfport Man Killed Running Across I-275

A 62-year-old Gulfport man was killed Friday, May 21 after being struck by two vehicles as he ran east across the southbound lanes of I-275 near 22nd Avenue North.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 7 p.m., he was hit by both a pickup truck and an SUV; both drivers stopped and stayed for police questioning.

“[Vehicle 1] and [Vehicle 2] were traveling southbound on I-275 in the inside lane approaching 22nd Avenue North when [the man] ran eastbound across the interstate and entered the path of the two vehicles,” Sergeant Steve Gaskins with the Florida Highway Patrol said. “[The man] suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.”

The man, whom authorities did not name, died at the scene. It’s unclear why he was running on the interstate, but the investigation is ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...