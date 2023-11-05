Gulfport Man Overdoses Inside Apartment, Police Suspect

A 31-year-old Gulfport man suspected to have overdosed on drugs has died. He was found in his apartment Oct. 13. He later died at Palms of Pasadena Hospital, according to a spokesperson from the Gulfport Police Department.

GPD Sergeant Thomas Woodman stated the department suspects it was an overdose death.

Gulfport Police Department said the unconscious man “was found in a pool of his own vomit.” Furthermore, the suspected overdose occurred at a friend’s residence in the 3000 block of 56th Street South. Woodman did not have additional specific details on the man’s death.

Overdoses Nationally

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates 112,024 drug overdoses nationally. The CDC reports this current data is from May 2022 to May 2023.

That includes 7,830 overdose fatalities in Florida for the same time frame and 8,280 overdose the preceding 12-month timeframe, according to the CDC.

Most of the drug overdose deaths statewide and nationally tie back to fentanyl, a strong and dangerous synthetic opioid, according to police and public health officials.

According to the CDC, fentanyl and other synthetic opioids made up 70% of the more than 110,500 drug overdose deaths nationally last year.

