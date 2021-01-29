Gulfport Man Wins $1.7 Million  

A Gulfport man spent $1 on a Jackpot Triple Play drawing and cashed out with $1.7 million on Tuesday, December 1. 

Jackson Hyde purchased the winning ticket from the Kwik Stop on 5227 22nd Ave. S. The 34-year-old  received a $1,467,311.36 lump-sum payment from the State of Florida.  

“I sell winning tickets all day long,” said a Kwik Stop cashier who prefers to remain nameless.”Sometime people win $5, sometimes millions. As long as they’re happy I’m happy.” 

The gas station received a $2,000 bonus commission following Hyde’s win. 

Jackpot Triple Play players get three sets of lottery numbers that are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11:15 p.m.

 

 

 

