Gulfport Marina Begins Rebuilding 56 South Basin Boat Slips

Demolition has started at Gulfport Municipal Marina’s South Basin. On Sept. 14, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved a plan to rebuild 56 boat slips damaged during the 2024 hurricane season.

The contract allows up to 180 days to finish the work. The City has not set a reopening date. So far, the South Basin has lost $260,053 in revenue, according to written City responses forwarded by Vice Mayor Marlene Shaw.

“The City is excited to move forward with this project and restore the South Basin to full operation following the storm,” Public Works Director Kendrix Anderson said in an email.

Scope of the Project

The project will rebuild the existing slips at piers A through D. The docks will keep the same size and layout as before, and no new slips are planned. A boat slip is a marked space where a boat is tied up in a marina or harbor.

Anderson said Enterprise Marine Contracting was chosen to do the work. Crews are now tearing out about 8,852 square feet of dock.

The project will replace about 400 dock pilings and 80 boat-lift pilings. It will also put back 20 existing boat lifts. Pilings are posts driven into the ground under the water to hold up docks and other structures.

The new docks will also be built with better materials. Plans call for composite decking, pressure-treated wood pilings, stainless steel hardware and wrapped pilings. The project also includes electrical upgrades and improvements to the marina’s pump-out system.

City officials said they were setting up a meeting with the contractor to go over the updated construction schedule. Weather, material supplies and unexpected problems at the site could also affect the timeline.

Permits and Environmental Protections

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) decided the dock rebuild does not need a state environmental permit. The Army Corps requires the contractor to use barriers to keep stirred-up mud from spreading. A manatee watcher will also be on site during work in the water to protect the animals.

The City is still waiting on final approval from Pinellas County Water and Navigation. Officials said this is not holding up demolition.

Losses and Insurance

The City said it has received about $2.05 million in insurance payments for “property in the open.” That is an insurance category for property kept outdoors. As of press time, the City had not said how much of that money is for the South Basin or provided a total cost to rebuild.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has grouped repairs to the marina, Veterans Park and Williams Pier into one project, the City said.

For Shaw, who once kept a sailboat in the South Basin, the rebuild is personal.

“I once slipped a sailboat there, and it was a happy place for me,” she said. “Each step of restoration is a symbol of healing, and I think that is how many of us feel.”

Shaw is also looking forward to the Sea Scouts coming back. She said the youth boating group has kept at least one boat on a mooring ball, which has made upkeep hard for them.

“I can’t wait to see them back on their home waters,” she said.

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