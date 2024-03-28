Gulfport Marina Changes on the Horizon?

While Gulfportians are all too familiar with flooding from storm surge, they’re also quite familiar with working and playing on the water. Gulfport’s Municipal Marina serves the community through providing business, recreation, and education. The marina’s importance also makes it a major topic of discussion in Gulfport. On March 25, the City partnered with Stantec Consulting to meet with the community to discuss a possible concept for the marina. From 6-8 p.m., community members, stakeholders, and experts gathered in the Historic Gulfport Casino to talk about ideas.

In a press release from the City, Marina Director Denis Frain shared his thoughts on the meeting.

“We are excited to engage with our community and partner with Stantec Consulting to chart the course for the future of our Municipal Marina,” said Frain. “This meeting presents a valuable opportunity for residents to voice their opinions, share ideas, and contribute to the enhancement of this vital community asset.”

Gulfport Marina Changes: Purpose of the Meeting

“We get to see what people want, or don’t want for the Marina,” said Ward IV council member Ian O’Hara.

As the meeting opened, Lorrie Viola, senior planner for Stantec, introduced the agenda.

“You may vision [the marina] just as it is and not want any changes,” said Viola. The audience applauded.

In order to hear what the community wants, the attendees used cards to write their ideas down and give them to Stantec. Residents who are interested but could not attend can fill out an online survey here.

Planning for the Future

As the meeting began, Viola brought up the future of the project. After compiling the ideas from this meeting, Stantec will hold a second, more targeted meeting focused on the cards they received. This is set for late April or early May. The final concept for the marina is due in June.

Before hearing from the community, Stantec and the City have their priorities. This includes expanding parking and public access, more dry boat storage, a space for a park, and a new multi-use, two-story building.

When it came time for the tables to discuss, a small amount of chaos began. Although Viola was still talking, members of the audience began their own conversations.

Marina Concepts from the Audience

“I think making all of these changes would take away from the simplicity of Gulfport,” said Nancy Sepulveda, a Gulfport resident and kayak owner. “I’m for improvement, but not making it more commercial.”

“My table didn’t really understand the reasoning behind the project,” said Brian Derr, a former sailing student at the marina. “Most of the people were concerned with attracting more people to the area because of parking. It doesn’t even meet the need for trailers on the weekend. We are all for keeping the clubs in their own buildings. I didn’t really hear any support for the new big building. We just really don’t understand what the City is trying to accomplish.”

This was the sentiment throughout the room. While each table had their own ideas of small additions like bird sanctuaries and better flood protection, major change was not a priority. When Viola brought the group back together to talk about writing down the big ideas for people to read as they walked around, the audience cheered at the words, “keep the status quo.”

What’s the Big Idea?

After the tables discussed their ideas, the audience was free to walk around and see what other people thought about. Out of all of the unique ideas, three big ones were talked about the most. The biggest idea was keeping the status quo. Those who wanted change weren’t asking for additions, but improvements. That leads into the other two concepts. Each map had notes about preventing flooding, and better parking.

The meeting about what Gulfport Marina changes should or shouldn’t happen ended earlier than expected, but Stantec is getting ready to ask more from the community in the near future.

The Gabber Newspaper ? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.