Gulfport Marina Fuel Sales Up 15%

Times are tough economically in many places, but one spot that doesn’t seem to be suffering is the Gulfport Marina.

“In recent years [the marina] has experienced a strong increase in marine-related recreational activity, as well as become a major destination for cruisers passing through the west coast of Florida,” according to a recent statement from city officials. “One of the reasons is that Pinellas County has thriving marine-oriented businesses in which cruisers can stop for repairs or upgrade equipment and fuel up before they leave the state or the country.”

It was brought to the Gulfport City Council’s attention recently that the marina, which sells both 90-octane non-ethanol gas and road dyed diesel fuel, has seen a sharp increase in retail fuel sales over the past year. Council voted at its Nov. 15 regular meeting to pass a budget amendment made necessary by higher-than-expected volume.

City Manager Jim O’Reilly called it “bad news-good news.” He said that Harbormaster Denis Frain overspent his budget by a half-million dollars to buy wholesale fuel, but he retails it at a markup so revenue is way up as well.

The amount of fuel sold at the marina increased 15% from FY2021 to FY2022, going from 371,660 to 428,941 total gallons. As far as dollar value is concerned, the double-digit inflation the Tampa Bay region has seen during that time had an impact on both the wholesale and retail sides.

Another city service needing a recent budget adjustment related to fuel costs is the Sanitation Department. City staff requested that payments typically transferred each year to the general fund remain in the sanitation fund to offset the impact of having disproportionately absorbed rising fuel costs.

“As the ongoing recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the department has experienced some negative economic impacts including labor shortages, supply chain interruptions, rising inflation, and most significantly, price volatility in the cost of fuel,” according to officials.

The result of council’s approval of the department’s request would be a net increase in the sanitation fund’s unassigned fund balance of $112,982 as well as a decrease in the general fund unassigned fund balance of $270,677.

In other business, council authorized O’Reilly to enter into a purchasing agreement with SPATCO Energy Solutions, LLC for the installation of digital marine fuel dispensers at a cost of $53,695. These will replace the two analog gas/diesel fuel dispensers that are nearly 20 years old and at the end of their useful life, according to officials, and the new equipment will be more reliable and cost effective. This allocation was included in the 2023 marina budget.

Council also approved a $47,427 expenditure for sidewalk installation by Central Florida Contractors Inc. This will provide for a new sidewalk along Miriam Street South from 29th Avenue South to the existing sidewalk at the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary building. Officials noted that there is currently not a sidewalk along Miriam Street to Clam Bayou Preserve, requiring pedestrians to walk in the road.

This installation will include 1,200 linear feet of five-foot sidewalk and three handicap ramps. The project is expected to be undertaken in early December.





