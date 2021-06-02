Gulfport Marina Goes Solar, a Lawsuit, and Other City Council Decisions

City Council unanimously approved Mayor Sam Henderson’s nomination of his neighbor, James “Jimbo” Bullington, to a two-year term on the local Planning and Zoning Board, along with a new set of solar panels to be installed on the roof of the Gulfport Marina’s ship store and office building. The panels will be installed later this year and cost $115,500, and should make back that money in nine years through the power they’ll supply to the buildings.

Council also unanimously voted to support a Memorandum of Understanding allowing the city to participate in the class action lawsuits being leveled against prescription drug companies like Purdue and Walgreens over the damage caused by the opioid crisis. If a settlement is reached, the city expects to receive $5,000 to $9,000. Mayor Henderson, in his closing comments, also suggested participating in, or even launching, another class action lawsuit against Mosaic due to its role in the Piney Point fertilizer plant spill, and the effects that those pollutants will likely have across Tampa Bay.

“I’d like to find out if there’s a way to take them to task, and if any other cities are interested… I don’t want to sit around throwing our money at this giant, but if there’s other people that are feeling similarly I wouldn’t mind just exploring the option,” Henderson said.

