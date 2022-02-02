Gulfport Mayor Receives Death Threat

Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson has received a death threat.

The threat, made via social media, has triggered an FBI investigation as well as increased security at the Feb. 1 Gulfport City Council meeting.

Henderson talked about the online death threat during and after the Gulfport City Council’s Tuesday meeting.

“In the last couple of weeks, I received a death threat that the FBI felt was credible enough that they did a face-to-face investigation on,” Henderson said during a council discussion on stresses of political office and potentially adjusting compensation levels for Gulfport elected officials.

Henderson said he worries about the safety of elected officials and their families “having to feel like they’ve got to look over their shoulder, and having to wonder if somebody’s pulling a phone out of their pocket to just get another impromptu video to make you look like an idiot, or if they are pulling a gun out because somebody decided to call for your execution on a social media platform.”

Henderson told The Gabber the threat came on YouTube three days after the council’s Jan. 7 meeting, which featured a yelling match between Henderson and Gulfport resident Ray Rodriguez, a frequent and vocal critic of the City.

Henderson said the FBI traced the threat to an IP address in Indiana, where local and federal law enforcement investigated the matter, but it appeared the person threatening the mayor’s life used a false name and potentially a redirected IP address.

“They knew what they were doing,” Henderson said of the anonymity of the threat.

The Feb. 1 meeting also featured a Gulfport police officer at the council chamber doors, using a metal-detecting wand to check all attendees.

Gulfport Police Chief Robert Vincent said the City decided to use the wand on council meeting attendees after conversations about the threat and other concerns.

Vincent, who has been with Gulfport’s police force since 1994, said he remembers one previous time when metal detectors were used at council meetings.

Henderson said it was the first time during his elected tenure in Gulfport, which started in 2009, that metal detectors were used.

No arrests have been made in connection with the death threat against the Gulfport mayor.

The mayor told The Gabber after the meeting that he wants to make sure his family feels safe.

“All this stuff at the national level has gotten contagious,” Henderson said during the council meeting on the toxicity of political discourse and social media.

Councilmember Christine Brown (Ward II) said she also has concerns about safety and the current political atmosphere. Brown said during the hearing she has security cameras at her home as well as a concealed carry permit.

Announcement of the death threat came during the council’s discussion on potentially raising pay levels for elected officials.

Gulfport’s mayor currently makes $14,400 per year, and councilmembers make $10,800 annually.

Councilman Michael Fridovich wants to link elected officials’ pay raise to potential cost-of-living and other raises given to city employees.

Under that plan, if city workers, who are not part of collective bargaining agreements, get 2% or 3% raises, then the council and mayor would also get that increase.

Henderson also wants to raise the base pay for elected officials and take compensation up to $28,500 for Gulfport’s mayor and $23,000 for council members.

The council voted to have the City Manager Jim O’Reilly and City Attorney Andy Salzman draft a proposal to that effect. City officials will also look at how Gulfport’s pay levels for elected officials compare to other Pinellas County jurisdictions.

Vice Mayor April Thanos (Ward I) voiced support for the cost-of-living type increases and said she would consider a higher base pay after seeing how the public reacts.

Councilman Paul Ray (Ward III) also voted to move the proposals forward but said he would oppose a larger pay hike.

Previous pushes for pay increases have been met by opposition from some vocal Gulfport residents.

The Feb. 1 meeting started with public comments, including Henderson cutting short comments by Jesse Lee and a YouTube activist who supports Lee, who faces felony changers for battery on a law enforcement officer for throwing a CD at a Gulfport Police officer in July.

Lee and YouTuber “Acura Amanda”, attempted to give public comments remotely.

Henderson cut off Lee after he called the mayor “dense” and Lee said “you want to start from sh** with me, too, like you did with Ray Rodriguez” referencing the January dustup.

The mayor cited the profanity in disconnecting Lee’s remote comments.

The mayor cut short the YouTuber’s comments after she did not give her real name and aimed her comments at a Gulfport resident critical of her videos.

Lee, who is also a vocal critic of the city government, has pleaded not guilty to battery on a law enforcement officer stemming from the July incident.