Some comments at a recent Gulfport City Council meeting from Mayor Sam Henderson regarding an active developer in town raised a few eyebrows.

As was published in a recent edition of The Gabber’s “Overheard at Council” feature, Henderson noted at the end of the July 19 regular Council meeting that he was less than pleased with what he heard from representatives of Winway Homes, which is currently building a number of new homes in various parts of Gulfport. He said he had met with Winway at the behest of some citizens, and at that meeting the company shared information that ultimately was not true.

“So folks who are upset with that company in general have a reason to be,” he said at the meeting. “They were less than straightforward with us.”

Henderson did not go into detail about these statements, but he said that Winway reps were invited to attend and speak at a council meeting. They have not done so.

“They were invited here to come speak to people because I let them know, ‘You’re not generating a lot of goodwill around here,’ and a lot of the things they told us face-to-face during that meeting have proven to be false,” he said. “If you’re upset with Winway Homes, you have a fair reason to be. They haven’t been shooting straight with us.”

Because no specifics regarding these complaints and Winway statements were given during Henderson’s limited comment time at the end of the meeting, The Gabber reached out via email and asked if he would like to expand on those public comments. Here is his reply:

“Nothing to expand on. We met, I asked them some pretty straightforward questions about how they do business and invited them to come to a Council meeting. They expressed interest in attending. This was in April, I believe.

“Since then, I have learned that they were less than honest in their responses, they have not come to a Council meeting, and I no longer have any reason to take their word on how they do business on projects here in Gulfport.”