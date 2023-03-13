The Gulfport Senior Center Foundation is continuing its Veterans Park memorial paver campaign, but some price adjustments go into effect this week.

The Foundation recently announced a price increase for newly installed pavers along the ribbon. The project was initially designed as a fundraiser to support programs and services of the Senior Center. The Foundation dedicated the ribbon of engraved memorial pavers on Veterans Day in 2022, and new pavers should get installed in a new section in mid-2023.

The Foundation said it has held down prices since 2021, but the price of full-size pavers would increase effective March 15. Souvenir brick prices will not change.

The cost of a brick measuring 4 by 8 inches will increasing from $100 to $125. For an 8-by-8 brick the price goes up from $175 to $195.

Anyone can buy the bricks. The smaller brick includes either four lines of text or two lines and a logo. The larger brick includes eight lines without a logo, or six lines with a logo.

People can choose from nearly 60 logos. A logo can depict a particular branch of the Armed Forces or a specific aspect of that branch, from 101st Airborne to U.S. Army JROTC.

Engraved bricks will become a permanent part of the Gulfport Veterans Memorial Park (5350 31st Ave. S.) The ribbon of engraved bricks begins at the sidewalk and meanders southward toward the flagpoles.

Visit gulfportseniorfoundation.org for more information. The Gulfport Senior Center Foundation operates as a 501(c)3 that supports the Gulfport Senior Center. The Foundation leases space from the City of Gulfport but is not part of the City of Gulfport.