Gulfport Memorial Tree Nears Six Months 

by

A small tree in Clymer Park
Though many consider the tree a COVID-19 memorial, it started out as a homage to Stone Handy.
Tim Connor

The orange geiger tree in Clymer Park is a memorial for all, says Gulfport Councilmember April Thanos.

It may just appear another of the food forest’s leafy growths, but it was originally a memorial requested by Gulfport Food Forest Founder Crea Egan for Gulfport poet Stone Handy at a Gulfport Council meeting in January 2022. 

“Crea and a few others asked that we do something for Stone Handy, who worked a lot in the forest,” Thanos said. “Eventually, it became a memorial tree in general for people who have died.”  

Many in Gulfport consider it a “COVID-19 memorial tree,” but it has no official distinction other than a memorial honoring those that have died in the community. 

“We’re looking to have a plaque made to put it there as a community memorial tree,” Gulfport Public Works Director Tom Nicholls told The Gabber. The tree’s growing at the south end of Clymer Park. As orange geiger trees typically do, it will eventually blossom with orange or yellow flowers. 

Thanos said she’s heard no potential plaque talk at City Council.

by Abby Baker

