Gulfport Merchants Chamber Appoints Sarah Laracuente

The Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce appointed Sarah Laracuente as the new President and CEO. She officially took on her new position Sept. 1.

“I am honored and thrilled to take on the role of President and CEO of the Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce,” said Laracuente. “I am deeply committed to the success of our local businesses and look forward to working closely with our members, partners, and stakeholders to create an even stronger and more vibrant business community in Gulfport.”

The previous president, Melissa Helmbold, transitioned into the Vice President of Operations and Events.

Additionally, Helmbold said the Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce remains close to her heart, now and always. She said she proudly took on this new position.

“I am excited to work closely with Sarah and the rest of the team in furthering our mission of creating a thriving and inclusive business environment in Gulfport,” Helmbold said.

In particular, the Chamber recognized Laracuente for her “impressive track record.” The Chamber also praised her history with “business development, community engagement, and fostering strong relationships within the local business ecosystem.”

Overall, the Chamber’s press release said Laracuente would “lead the Chamber into a new era of prosperity.”

Business Beat

