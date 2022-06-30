Gulfport Mom Talks About Son’s Fentanyl Overdose

By Mike Sunnucks and Cathy Salustri

Gulfport’s opioid crisis is personal.

Reading the statistics is one thing. More than 8,100 people died of fatal drug overdoses in Florida between January 2021 and January 2022, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, up 6.7% compared to a year ago. Nationally, drug overdose deaths are up 12.5% compared to last year with many of the 107,375 fatalities linked to fentanyl. The synthetic opioid can be 100 times more potent than morphine and can be deadly.

Those numbers pale in comparison to knowing just one person who has died because of an opioid addiction.

The mother of a 26-year-old man who fatally overdosed in Gulfport this past March spoke with The Gabber about the loss and her son’s struggles with addiction.

Meet Mitchel

“He was a good kid,” his mom says of her son, Mitchel, who succumbed to his addiction this past March.

“He was kind. He always wanted to feel important, needed to feel important,” she said. She asked that we not identify her, pointing to stigmas that still accompany substance use, mental illness, and that they could negatively impact her business.

“He loves animals,” she says, talking in the present tense. Mitchel especially loved dogs. His obituary asked people to donate in his name to a local animal charity.

As a kid, Mitchel loved math and the solar system. He played T-Ball. As an adult, he worked as a bartender, and helped set up local festivals like GeckoFest and Gulfport’s Get Rescued. He loved video games.

“He would beat every game,” his mom recalls.

Mitchel was more than his addiction, but in the end, the opioids took his life.

He was 26.

“He Didn’t Have a Chance in Hell”

“My son struggled with addiction for a long time and he got really sick last year,” said his mom. After a car accident, a doctor prescribed him OxyContin®, and he became addicted. He went to the hospital for a heart valve replacement 11 months before he died, where doctors gave him OxyContin® and fentanyl. Upon his release, doctors sent him home with a prescription for OxyContin®.

The doctors knew, she said, that her son had an opioid addiction but was in recovery.

“He went in and addict and came out an addict,” she says. “There should be something in place when a known addict isn’t released on opiates. Why would they do that? He didn’t have a chance in hell.”

Those prescriptions, she told The Gabber, sparked a return to drug use, including fentanyl and heroin.

She has twice written Governor DeSantis, first to thank him for passing HB 95, a law that put in place tougher penalties for selling opioids, including fentanyl. The law passed two months after Mitchel died.

“I told him my son’s situation,” she said. “I thanked him for passing HB 95.”

But then she wrote a second letter.

“[I] asked him why there wasn’t something in place” about addicts being released from the hospital with opiates.

To stay on the pain meds, though, Mitchel would have to go to pain management.

“They gave him the opiates, and said ‘If you want to stay on it you have to go to [a] pain management [clinic]’.”

He didn’t have a car, so instead, he turned to a local drug dealer.

“He didn’t go anywhere to get his stuff. They delivered it to him,” his mom said. Every day at 5:30 p.m., his dealer would show up with fentanyl at her son’s door.

“It’s Going to Get Worse Before It Gets Better”

Outside of California, more people die from overdoses in Florida than anywhere else in the country: Last year, 8,182 Floridians died from a drug overdose. The number of deadly drug overdoses linked to fentanyl comes in the midst of the social, public health, and economic stresses of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gulfport Police Chief Robert Vincent said his agency has responded to 19 overdose calls so far this year, compared to 10 for the same time frame a year ago. Gulfport police officers can use Narcan to help revive overdose victims.

“Every officer is issued Narcan and receives classroom and written instruction on how to use it,” Vincent said. Narcan is a prescription nasal spray that delivers naloxone, which can counteract opioid overdoses.

Yolanda Fernandez, community awareness division manager for the St. Petersburg Police Department, said SPPD responded to almost 500 overdose calls for service through June 9, 2022. That compares to 497 last year, 441 in 2020, and 354 during the same time frame in 2019 – before the pandemic and its isolations and shutdowns. Fernandez said that number doesn’t include some of the overdose calls that might be handled primarily by local firefighters and paramedics.

Jennifer Webb, executive director of Live Tampa Bay (which highlights the challenges of opioid addiction and overdoses), says fentanyl is often manufactured in China and smuggled into the U.S. via Mexico before landing on Florida streets.

“It’s going to get worse before it gets better,” Webb says.

The fatal potency of fentanyl, mixed with a mental and behavioral health issues arising from the social, economic, and family impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, has intensified the crisis.

“It’s really this insidious cycle,” Webb says. “It’s unforgiving.”

The Tampa Bay region has an opioid overdose rate of 23.3 per 100,000 population, 50.5% higher than the national average. Opioids have a $25 billion economic hit in the region with lost wages and work hours as well as criminal justice, according research from Live Tampa Bay.

Webb says fentanyl shows up in all kinds of substances, including methamphetamine, cocaine, counterfeit pills, and – in some instances in Hillsborough – dusted on marijuana.

“It’s all fentanyl,” she says, adding that the strength of fentanyl can be dangerous for sober users who relapse. She’s also seen research that heroin shortages result in drug dealing syndicates using the synthetic fentanyl instead. Pandemic shutdowns — including coffee shops, kava bars, and 12-step programs — magnified challenges for those battling addiction and substance use, she says, adding that virtual 12-step meetings worked for some, but not all, during the stresses of the pandemic.

“It’s hard to recreate casual communities of love,” Webb says. “That’s important to feeling connected and feeling part of the community.”

“People Need To Talk About It”

When Mitchel got his new heart valve, doctors gave him a temporary one.

“Addicts don’t get the same care,” his mom says. Mitchel’s heart valve would only last five years, doctors said. The cardiologist told Mitchel and his mom, “If he’s good, he’ll get another one.”

But Mitchel dreaded the idea of going back for surgery.

“Within a month,” his mom says, “he was dead.”

“He struggled for a long time,” she says. His addiction was her nightmare, too, and she didn’t tell many people.

“You’re living in this hell and you can’t share it with anybody. It’s a hell, to live with an addict. It’s not a life people talk about.”

Once she started talking, though, she realized she wasn’t alone.

“It’s not just my son,” she says she realized. “When I started talking about it, people started coming clean: ‘my son’s an addict’. People need to talk about it. It’s happening, and it’s not just happening to me.”

She loved her son. She tried to take him everywhere with her, all to keep Mitchel away from using or finding drugs. It wasn’t possible to stay with him every second of every day.

“I found him on my kitchen floor,” she says. She wasn’t home when her Mitchel overdosed and died. No one was there to call 911 so GPD or the fire department could administer Narcan.

Mitchel’s death certificate lists his cause of death as fentanyl, fluorofentanyl, and alcohol, as well as valvular heart disease.

A few days later, Mitchel’s drug dealer couldn’t get a hold of Mitchel, so he texted another number Mitchel had once used to contact his dealer: Mitchel’s mother. The dealer asked where Mitchel was.

“He’s in the funeral home,” she told him.