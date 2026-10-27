Gulfport Mother and Son Have Cheered On the Rays Since 1998

The Tampa Bay Rays are fighting to stay alive in the World Series. After dropping the first three games to the Milwaukee Brewers, the Rays need four straight wins to take the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is tonight, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m. at home. In the 28 years since the team, originally known as the “Devil Rays,” took the field, it has yet to win a World Series. Yet fans are holding out hope that this could finally be the year. Two such fans are mother and son Linda and Marc Marcelli, who have held season passes since the team’s inception.

A Lifelong Love of Baseball

Born in Boston, Marc Marcelli grew up a Red Sox fan, and his late father, Anthony, instilled in him a love of baseball and other sports. From Boston, the family moved to another baseball-loving city: New York. The Marcellis started a produce wholesale business, Lucky’s Real Tomatoes, operating in both New York and Florida. As the business grew throughout the ’70s, members of the family bought their first season passes for the New York Yankees.

In the ’80s, Marc, Linda, and Tony settled permanently in Gulfport.

Rays Fans From Day One

While businessman Vince Naimoli worked toward the Major League Baseball expansion that would bring a team to Tampa Bay, reservations for season passes went on sale to generate interest. Jumping at the chance to be part of a new team from day one, the three Marcellis left behind the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees for Florida’s new, nameless team.

“As soon as there was the possibility of having a team here in Florida, we were 100% Rays fans,” said Marc Marcelli. “We are not Rays-Yankee fans, we are Rays fans pure.”

Even when the Rays and Yankees match up head-to-head, the Marcellis stand fully behind the Rays.

On March 31, 1998, the Tampa Bay Devil Rays debuted as an MLB team in a game against the Detroit Tigers. The Marcelli family has held on to its season passes ever since that first season.

“There was something about being in on something from the beginning. [The team] was something that would grow St. Petersburg, which we care about,” said Marc. “We think Gulfport and St. Pete are absolutely fantastic places to live, and the team and any franchises that we got would be great for the city.”

For Marc, the Rays’ arrival in St. Petersburg helped create a thriving culture and community around the team’s home at Tropicana Field.

“We love the way that the Rays bring more of the community together,” Marc said. “When the Rays started, that was a really quiet part of town — there was Ferg’s and there really wasn’t much else… We loved the Rays for the potential of bringing that part of the town alive, and it did.”

Marc’s mom, Linda, agreed, though she noted the area has also seen an uptick in traffic.

The Lucky Yellow Shirt

Before Anthony passed away in 2006, the family had a tradition of going to Veto and Michael’s Pizzeria on St. Pete Beach after games. The 2024 hurricanes later destroyed the restaurant. Since then, the family has started a new tradition: Linda’s yellow shirt.

Several years ago, Linda wore the shirt to a game, and the Rays won. She wore it a few more times after that and noticed the Rays lost whenever she didn’t. Other Rays fans started to notice the trend as well.

“I started to get emails and texts from friends who could see me on TV,” said Linda. “If I wasn’t in the yellow shirt, I got bad emails. So, I wear it all the time.”

“She’s easy to pick out,” added Marc.

A Family by the Dugout

The Marcellis’ seats sit close to the field, right next to the dugout, a placement that means a lot to Marc.

“We can look into the dugout from our seats,” said Marc. “We feel even more like we’re part of the team because we can see all the emotion from in the dugout. It really adds another perspective.”

Beyond connecting with the players, Marc and Linda have also connected with fellow fans.

“People that sit with us in that section are season pass ticket holders too,” said Marc. “We have become kind of a family down there.”

Those season pass holders even keep a group text thread going between games.

While the Rays have not yet won a World Series, Marc and Linda remain hopeful. Either way, they’re happy with their team.

“We are overjoyed to be where we are,” said Marc. “That doesn’t mean we don’t want to win the World Series. We want to win. We want them to win everything, but we are happy to be where we are and we will be momentarily disappointed… No, scratch that. We are happy to be where we are. Period.”

Next time you’re at a Tampa Bay Rays game or watching on TV, keep an eye out for the woman in the yellow shirt and the son by her side.

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