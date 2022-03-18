Gulfport Moves Forward with $350K Living Shoreline

Gulfport’s shoreline is about to come alive.

The City of Gulfport will receive a $175,000 state grant to move forward with a living shoreline project. The project involves planting sea grasses, oyster beds, and oyster domes to help improve water quality in Boca Ciega Bay, and protect the marina area from erosion.

City Manager Jim O’Reilly told Council the City received final approval for a $175,000 Florida Department of Environmental Protection grant. The City has already spent $65,000 on the project.

Vice-Mayor April Thanos (Ward I) said the City will spend another $110,000 on the project

In total, the living shoreline will cost $350,000. The council voted 4-0 at its March 15 meeting to move forward with the shoreline program. Councilwoman Christine Brown (Ward II) was absent from the meeting.

City officials said the next step will be to get necessary permits for the project and begin finding a company to start construction.

“We will put the project out to bid,” O’Reilly said.