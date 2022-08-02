Gulfport Named as Possible War Memorial Site

A group of military veterans says it has Gulfport under serious consideration as the potential location of a proposed new war memorial.

Steve Udovich, a retired U.S. Army officer and a Dunedin resident, addressed Gulfport City Council at its July 7 meeting as part of a three-person team spearheading the creation of a memorial to honor Florida residents who died in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. He said that, along with another retired officer and a Gold Star mother, he has formed a nonprofit organization that is now in the fundraising stage of the project.

“We intend to raise the necessary funds to build this monument and place it somewhere in Florida,” he said, adding that it will somewhat resemble the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Udovich said he’s obtained a complete list of names of those who listed their primary residence somewhere in Florida at the time of their deaths from the federal government, with the help of U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis. That list is final, since the last person on it died in 2013 or 2014, he added.

Having crisscrossed the state while scouting possible locations, Udovich said Gulfport is high on his list.

“I’ve been to 55 or 60 towns in the state, and you are definitely one of the three or four towns we want to talk to about this,” he said. “You have a beautiful veterans’ park down on the water, and it is plenty big for what we want to do.”

Udovich said he has seen similar parks from Pensacola to Coconut Creek to Jacksonville, and Gulfport’s park is exceptionally well maintained.

His plan is to raise the money, pay for the monument and have it delivered to its new home. Should that home end up being Gulfport, it would then fall upon the City to provide for the necessary surroundings – shrubbery, mulch, walkway or pavers – and perpetual care and maintenance. The City would also be charged with organizing a dedication ceremony.

“This is a first step for us because we intend to duplicate this in other states,” said Udovich. “The day after it is dedicated in Florida, we are going to get in a car and go to Columbus, Georgia.”

Following this preliminary presentation, the council directed city staff to continue talking to Udovich and bring him back at a future date if the project remained a possibility for Gulfport.