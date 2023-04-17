Gulfport’s new city clerk will take office in less than three weeks.

Theresa Carrico starts working in that role May 9. Gulfport City Council approved her appointment at its March 21 regular meeting. The city appointed her deputy city clerk last summer.

Lesley DeMuth announced at the March 7 council meeting that she would retire May 8. She served two 14-year stints in the position, from 1984 to 1998 and from 2009 to the present.

DeMuth notified the council 60 days notice as required in her contract, and that helped make the transition a smooth one. Council agreed on the night of DeMuth’s retirement announcement that Carrico should succeed her. From there, City Attorney Andrew Salzman worked with Carrico to finalize her employment agreement.

Employment Agreement Finalized

According to a city staff report, Gulfport will pay Carrico an annual base salary of $75,956. Council can adjust that total at its discretion. The city will pay her two months’ severance pay should the council decide to terminate her.

The Gulfport charter created the position of city clerk. The person in that role works directly for and at the pleasure of the City Council.

When DeMuth announced her retirement, she recommended Council tap Carrico as her successor, and that the city advertise for someone to fill the deputy clerk position.

She told the council how Carrico has been continuing her education since the first joined the clerk’s office, attending relevant conferences and taking classes to lead up to the certifications that will ultimately be required for whoever assumes DeMuth’s role on a permanent basis, which DeMuth said typically takes about three years from the first day on the job.

Carrico has worked a great deal with the Planning and Zoning Board, the Board of Adjustment, and the Site Plan Review Committee in addition to the City Council. DeMuth also praised Carrico’s “excellent” customer service skills.

Council Pleased With Choice

Mayor Sam Henderson said he appreciates time Carrico has already been working for the city.

“There is a certain amount of toughness you have to have to do that job, so I think she has that as well,” Henderson said. “Her experience with the city is what encourages me. I’d very much like to go with your recommendation.”

City Manager Jim O’Reilly introduced Carrico at the March 21 meeting to applause from council members, all of whom stated that they looked forward to working with her.

“I am happy to be given this opportunity,” said Carrico.