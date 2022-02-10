Gulfport: No Changes on Noise, No Parking Signs

Gulfport City Council declined to take action on removing parking signs and changing its noise ordinance.

At the Feb. 1 Gulfport City Council, the elected body discussed and dismissed the idea of removing “no parking” signs on some downtown streets, and changing its noise ordinance.

Noise ordinance

Gulfport City Council will wait to change its noise ordinance, citing proposed state legislation that could allow businesses to sue local governments over actions that might harm businesses.

Councilmember Paul Ray (Ward III) said during the Feb. 1 council meeting that the City is leery of state lawmakers passing Senate Bill 620 in Tallahassee this session. The bill would give businesses greater ability to sue local governments over ordinances and regulations that adversely impact their bottom lines.

“We could literally be setting the city up for a lawsuit,” Ray said.

The Republican-backed bill is making its way through the Florida Legislature.

Ray said the City could, however, allow City Manager Jim O’Reilly and city staff to set more guidelines and protocols for live entertainment applications. O’Reilly told council his staff could give recommendations on those protocols.

“Staff need to have the opportunity to vet it,” O’Reilly said of the potential path forward.

Council also talked about how police react to noise complaints.

Vice Mayor April Thanos (Ward I) wants to look at having police to potentially be more proactive in taking noise readings at concerts and events instead of responding to noise complaints.

O’Reilly said that could set up Gulfport officers to be the “noise police” and the city’s current ordinance is complaint based.

Mayor Sam Henderson said he didn’t want the council dictating such things to the police.

“To me that’s micromanaging how the chief is doing his job,” Henderson said, referring to Gulfport Police Chief Robert Vincent.

No Parking Signs to Stay

The council also declined to move forward with a proposal by Thanos to remove “residents only no parking signs” on some Gulfport streets.

Thanos said the signs restrict parking during the day and removing them could help visitors find parking and patronize local shops and restaurants.

She said that would be the easiest and least expensive path to offering more parking.

“We certainly don’t want to build a parking garage,” Thanos said.

Other council members said during the Feb. 1 meeting they did not feel the parking signs were an issue and opposed the move.

“I’m not in favor of removing the signs,” said Councilmember Christine Brown (Ward II).

The council did talk about potential side street parking permits for employees of Gulfport businesses so they don’t use parking spots on Beach Boulevard South.