Gulfport Offers CPR, AED, and Narcan Classes

Gulfport residents will soon have a new opportunity to gain key life-saving skills from members of their fire department.

The Gulfport Cares emergency training program is set to launch this July, Capt. Rene Fernandez informed the City Council at its May 3 regular meeting.

“Anytime we can provide the community with education that could result in help to a loved one or bystander, it always brings joy to the people in our department,” Fernandez said.

The one-night course is designed to provide members of the community with the knowledge and skills needed to give assistance to someone in need until EMS professionals arrive on the scene. Topics will include hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation and operation of an automated external defibrillator, as well as how to stop bleeding and deal with an opioid overdose.

CPR training will include learning CPR for all ages, from adults to infants. The hands-only version is becoming more popular for a couple of reasons, according to Fernandez.

“We are finding out that by using hands-only and not interrupting the flow of oxygen, it is helping the survival rate,” he said. “It also gets more people to do something. There are instances when someone is down but another person won’t jump in to do CPR because they don’t want to give mouth-to-mouth. Hands-only CPR eliminates that, and more people jump in to help.”

The AED part of the class will be an intensive hands-on, with all participants taking a turn operating the machine on a practice mannequin. There will be a variety of scenarios related to bleeding that instructors will share with the class.

As for opioids, Narcan trainers will be on hand to show how to administer it. Fernandez said Gulfport fire personnel have been to a number of homes where it was readily available.

“There is no prescription required for it,” he said. “It is good to have at the house anytime someone has newly prescribed pain medicines. They could take a couple of pills accidentally and overdose. It doesn’t take much.”

The Gulfport Cares class is scheduled for the second Thursday of every quarter beginning July 17 at the Gulfport Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S. Future classes are set for Oct. 13 as well as Jan. 12 and April 13 of 2023. Start time is 5 p.m. and the class will likely last a couple of hours, although the organizers will have a better idea once the first class has concluded.

The fire department will cap each class at 12 participants.

“We feel the smaller the class,” Fernandez said “the better the education we can provide for the people who are there.”

The Gulfport Fire Department will distribute flyers throughout the community in the weeks to come, but those who are interested can contact Fernandez now at the fire department.